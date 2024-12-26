Critical Review: Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Green Street Capital and Getty Images, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Getty Images 1 1 3 0 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Getty Images has a consensus target price of $5.61, indicating a potential upside of 150.56%. Given Getty Images’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

45.8% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Street Capital and Getty Images”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Getty Images $917.90 million 1.00 $19.34 million $0.12 18.67

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Getty Images 5.91% 6.42% 1.74%

Summary

Getty Images beats Green Street Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

