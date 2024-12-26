CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 2,858 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,242.29. The trade was a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anurag Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.86, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.