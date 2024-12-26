Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRYBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 6,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,919. Cryptoblox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
