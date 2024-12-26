Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRYBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 6,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,919. Cryptoblox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc operates as a blockchain technology and infrastructure company in Canada. The company develops digital asset infrastructure and mining, mining products, and technology and structured blockchain products and services. The company was formerly known as Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

