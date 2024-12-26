Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Short Interest Update

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:USOY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 18,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,445. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Get Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.