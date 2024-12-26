Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $12.81.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
