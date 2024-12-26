Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

