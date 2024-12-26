Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Up 714.0% in December

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 714.0% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.06% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

