Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Up 714.0% in December

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2024

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 714.0% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.06% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

