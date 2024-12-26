Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 119,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 238,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

