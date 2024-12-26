DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.94. DSS shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 10,499 shares changing hands.

DSS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get DSS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 205,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,994.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,184,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,940.75. The trade was a 20.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DSS

About DSS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DSS stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of DSS as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.