Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 464,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,561,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. TD Securities started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $996.82 million, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 139.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

