Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 298.0% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 632,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 317.9% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 208,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 158,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 384,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 208,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 296,742 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 143.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 172,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,829 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

