Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fagron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARSUF remained flat at $20.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fagron has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

