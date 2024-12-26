FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $324.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Hsbc Global Res lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,405,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FedEx by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $271.84 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

