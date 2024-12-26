FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 520,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,480,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FIGS by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of FIGS by 40.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
