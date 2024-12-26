Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Up 196.9% in December

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

FISI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 155,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $423.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.92. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several research firms have commented on FISI. StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Financial Institutions from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at $4,706,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading

