First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 220.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,682. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

