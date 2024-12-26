First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5,188.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of QABA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.29. 4,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,551. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

