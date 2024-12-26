Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 654,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,996,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.
Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is -0.92%.
Flagstar Financial Company Profile
Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
