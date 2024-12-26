Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

