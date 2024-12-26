FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.28 and last traded at $69.24. Approximately 6,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.89.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $512.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

