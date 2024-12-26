Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

