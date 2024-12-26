Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.42 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 50.09 ($0.63). Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 51.09 ($0.64), with a volume of 2,166,887 shares traded.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.29. The company has a market capitalization of £136.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,277.25 and a beta of -0.03.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 12.46%. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

