Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 315,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 952,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.
A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Forward Air by 33.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
