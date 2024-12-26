FOXO Technologies Announces Details of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Minneapolis, MN – December 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) disclosed that it will convene its 2024 Annual General Meeting for Shareholders on December 31, 2024, at 9:30 am CST. The meeting, to be entirely virtual, will be conducted via live webcast, allowing attendees to participate, vote, and pose questions during the session after registering at https://web.viewproxy.com/FOXO/2024.

Shareholders listed as of December 19, 2024, are eligible to vote on the propositions. The Board of Directors urges all shareholders to support the proposals detailed in the Proxy Card accompanying the Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Seamus Lagan, CEO of FOXO, commented on the upcoming meeting: “We anticipate concluding the year with the 2024 Annual General Meeting for our shareholders to sanction our directors and auditors. Soon, we will require another Special Meeting for additional matters necessitating shareholder approval.”

Lagan further added, “2024 has been a pivotal year for FOXO. We are wrapping up the year with all deficiencies in our NYSE American continued listing requirements rectified, significant revenue-generating businesses acquired, and an acquisition and growth strategy that we believe will drive substantial growth and value in 2025 and beyond.”

About FOXO Technologies Inc.

FOXO Technologies owns and manages three subsidiaries:

– Foxo Labs, Inc.: A biotechnology firm dedicated to enhancing human health and longevity through cutting-edge technology and product solutions.

– Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc.: A 30-bed behavioral health facility in East Tennessee offering inpatient services for detox and residential treatment and outpatient services.

– Rennova Community Health, Inc.: Owner and operator of Scott County Community Hospital, Inc. (d/b/a Big South Fork Medical), a critical access designated hospital in East Tennessee.

For more information on FOXO, please visit www.foxotechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. FOXO cautions investors that actual events may differ significantly from these forward-looking statements due to multiple business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020

[email protected]

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.



FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

