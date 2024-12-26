Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Insider Sells $12,015.52 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) insider Khurram Jamil sold 13,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $12,015.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,184.48. The trade was a 34.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 372,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

GALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

