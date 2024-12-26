Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.61 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 168.70 ($2.12). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 165.08 ($2.07), with a volume of 2,485 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of £34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,502.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Gear4music alerts:

Gear4music Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.