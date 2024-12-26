Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Update

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 419.3% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 296.0 days.
Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance
GMPUF stock remained flat at $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Gestamp Automoción has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
Gestamp Automoción Company Profile
