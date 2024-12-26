Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.78%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.