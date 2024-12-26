GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 14,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 125,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

GoldMining Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

