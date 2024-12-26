Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Update

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenway Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GWTI remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Greenway Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Greenway Technologies Company Profile

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process various natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas.

