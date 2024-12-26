Greif (NYSE:GEF-B) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF-B – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.65 and last traded at $67.06. 68,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $68.46.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78.
Greif Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
