Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of HROWL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.