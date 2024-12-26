Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 764.3% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 53.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of HGBL stock remained flat at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

