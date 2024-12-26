Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $1.99. Highway shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 19,476 shares changing hands.
Highway Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.
Highway Increases Dividend
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
