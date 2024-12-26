Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 7,500 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,626. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $234,102.75.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

NYSE HIMS opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

