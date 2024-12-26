Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HTCMY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $43.89. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Hitachi Construction Machinery
