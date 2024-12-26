Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HTCMY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $43.89. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

