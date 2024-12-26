Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.68 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.72). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.66), with a volume of 372,142 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.89) to GBX 320 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.04. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.