Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 1,585.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY stock remained flat at $9.10 on Thursday. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.11. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

