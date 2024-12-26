Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Up 275.0% in December

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $15.43 during trading on Thursday. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Iluka Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

