Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMNM

Insider Transactions at Immunome

Institutional Trading of Immunome

In other Immunome news, CTO Philip Tsai purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,030. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Lechleider acquired 15,805 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $149,831.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,831.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 102,862 shares of company stock valued at $978,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 59,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 144,557 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Immunome by 137.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 81,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $11.02 on Friday. Immunome has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.