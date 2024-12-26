Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the November 30th total of 612,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Infobird Trading Up 13.7 %

IFBD traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,258. Infobird has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Get Infobird alerts:

About Infobird

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.