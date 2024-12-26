Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.67.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IR opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.