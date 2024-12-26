Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor Sells 110,207 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $4,849,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $9,204,536. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

Innodata stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $55.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INOD shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Innodata by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

