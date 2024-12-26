Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor Sells 110,207 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $4,849,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $9,204,536. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.
Innodata Price Performance
Innodata stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $55.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Innodata by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
