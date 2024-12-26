Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 9,547 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker purchased 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £33,891.85 ($42,508.28).
British Land Price Performance
Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 360.80 ($4.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 409.42. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 342.30 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 467.80 ($5.87). The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.
British Land Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 12.24 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on British Land
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.