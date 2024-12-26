Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 9,547 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker purchased 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £33,891.85 ($42,508.28).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 360.80 ($4.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 409.42. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 342.30 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 467.80 ($5.87). The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 12.24 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on British Land from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 480 ($6.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.62).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

