Insider Buying: Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Buys $70,200.00 in Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,738.80. The trade was a 10.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Eastman Kodak Stock Up 5.0 %
NYSE KODK opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
