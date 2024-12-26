Insider Buying: Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Buys $70,200.00 in Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,738.80. The trade was a 10.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE KODK opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 659,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at $2,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 77.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 715,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 313,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 218,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 81,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

