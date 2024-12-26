Insider Buying: Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN) Senior Officer Purchases C$34,510.00 in Stock

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lincoln Greenidge bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,510.00.
Pasofino Gold Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of CVE VEIN opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Pasofino Gold Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$65.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10.
Pasofino Gold Company Profile
