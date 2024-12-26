Insider Buying: Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN) Senior Officer Purchases C$34,510.00 in Stock

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lincoln Greenidge bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,510.00.

Pasofino Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CVE VEIN opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Pasofino Gold Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$65.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Pasofino Gold alerts:

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.