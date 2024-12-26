Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases 16 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £121.92 ($152.92).
Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Rob Harding bought 16 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £126.72 ($158.94).
PayPoint Stock Performance
PayPoint stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 789.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 704.29. The stock has a market cap of £540.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 470 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 865 ($10.85).
PayPoint Increases Dividend
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.
