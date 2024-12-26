Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases 16 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £121.92 ($152.92).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Rob Harding bought 16 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £126.72 ($158.94).

PayPoint Stock Performance

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 789.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 704.29. The stock has a market cap of £540.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 470 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 865 ($10.85).

PayPoint Increases Dividend

PayPoint Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,877.55%.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

