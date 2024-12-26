Insider Buying: Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider David Sproule bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$87,500.00 ($54,687.50).

David Sproule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, David Sproule purchased 1,000,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$920,000.00 ($575,000.00).

On Tuesday, November 5th, David Sproule acquired 500,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$375,000.00 ($234,375.00).

Polymetals Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

Polymetals Resources Company Profile

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

