Insider Buying: Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Senior Officer Purchases C$15,100.00 in Stock

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leslie Buist purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,100.00.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMZ shares. TD Securities raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

