Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CFO Sells 10,733 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $113,018.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,355.86. This represents a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bioventus Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BVS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 255,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,340. The stock has a market cap of $892.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the third quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

