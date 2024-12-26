Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Sells 2,535 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Katrina J. Church sold 2,535 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $26,693.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,689.92. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 255,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.79. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth $787,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bioventus by 5,367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 403.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

